WASHINGTON ― Senators voted on Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump of abuse of power ― without first hearing from witnesses or examining new documents in his impeachment trial, and even though some Republicans agreed the president had done exactly what he was accused of. The final vote on the first article of impeachment was 48-52, far short of the supermajority needed to convict. Democrats were unified in voting to convict Trump. Only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, wanted to convict the president for abuse of power. On the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, the Senate acquitted Trump by a vote of 47-53. (Romney voted to acquit the president on the second article.) Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election, blocked Congress in its efforts to investigate his actions and now has been given the OK by the Senate.

Tom Brenner / Reuters Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (enters the Senate Chamber ahead of expected final votes in the Senate impeachment trial on Feb. 5, 2020.

He becomes the third president in U.S. history to be acquitted after being impeached in the House. But Trump has his own distinction: He is the only president to go through a Senate impeachment trial that heard from no witnesses. Democrats have said that his acquittal will always have an asterisk: He is staying in office, but only because the process was rigged in his favor from the start. The vote was not surprising. Most GOP senators had indicated before the trial even began that they planned to let Trump off the hook. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in December that he was “not an impartial juror.” Ahead of the vote on Wednesday, McConnell said the impeachment case was “incoherent” and reduced it to a “conspiracy theory.” And he complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi questioning the legitimacy of the Senate trial due to its lack of witnesses. “Perhaps she will tear up the verdict like she tore up the State of the Union address,” McConnell said.

Mario Tama via Getty Images President Donald Trump he delivers the State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.

By acquitting the president, the Senate would fulfill its constitutional obligation to serve as the more stable counterbalance to the House of Representatives, the majority leader argued. “The framers built the Senate to keep temporary rage from doing permanent damage to our republic,” McConnell said. Throughout the trial, which began in earnest on Jan. 21, Republicans shifted their messages. First, many said Trump hadn’t done what he was accused of: hold up congressionally approved security aid for Ukraine in order to push for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. But as the trial continued and new evidence of the president’s misconduct came to light in the media, Republican senators began to argue that Trump was right to pressure the Ukrainians to launch such an investigation ― that there was a quid pro quo, but it was justified. The president, for his part, continued to say he did nothing wrong. Ahead of arguments in the trial, Republicans blocked Democrats’ efforts to call witnesses and request documents ― and then complained that the House impeachment managers’ presentations contained nothing new. They immediately shot down a last-minute plea from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for a censure vote against the president.

Susan Walsh/Associated Press Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last year that he was “not an impartial juror" in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

On Friday last week, after arguments from both sides and the answering of senators’ questions were over, the Senate refused again to hear from witnesses in a 51-49 vote. Two Republicans, Romney and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, joined Democrats in that losing effort. It was an unprecedented decision in a presidential impeachment trial ― senators heard from witnesses in the proceedings against Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Democrats repeatedly urged their colleagues to call witnesses, arguing they could do so quickly so the Senate could get back to other work. They hoped to hear from people who may have firsthand accounts of Trump’s deeds but were barred by the White House from testifying before the House, such as former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton reportedly wrote in an upcoming book that he recalls Trump tying the withheld Ukraine aid to the launch of an investigation into the Bidens. Even without those new witnesses, House impeachment managers presented a slew of evidence that Trump did what they had alleged. They noted, for example, that Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had testified before the House Intelligence Committee that he told the Ukrainian foreign minister that Ukraine would need to announce an investigation into the Bidens in order to receive the withheld aid.

Sarah Silbiger via Getty Images Senator Bernie Sanders during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Feb. 5, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Plus, Trump himself admitted to it. He told reporters in October that he’d wanted Ukraine to “start a major investigation into the Bidens.” Some Republicans acknowledged that it was clear he did it. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who some hoped would break with his party to vote for witnesses, said last week that there was “no need for more evidence to prove” Trump demanded a Biden investigation, but that however inappropriate Trump’s actions, removing him from office was not the right approach. Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) also decided to acquit Trump even though they said he behaved inappropriately. Republicans also had another excuse: They argued that the impeachment resulted from blind partisanship and even hatred of the president. “Hate is a destructive sentiment and right now it seems that congressional Democrats are consumed with hatred for Donald Trump at the expense of everything else,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told HuffPost on Wednesday before the vote. “It in effect came to a culmination when Nancy Pelosi stood up and ripped the State of the Union speech into pieces.” The president himself spent the morning tweeting criticism of the House speaker for tearing up the text of his remarks, which were full of anti-immigrant demagoguery, half-truths about his economic policies and outright lies about health care.

What are the odds if left in office that he will continue trying to cheat? I will tell you: 100%. Not 5, not 10, not 50, but 100%. Rep. Adam Schiff, lead impeachment manager