Tasos Katopodis/EPA/ABACA POOL U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he was shocked to see photos of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in brown and blackface Friday. “I was hoping I wouldn’t be asked that question … You had to ask me that question, right?” Trump said at the White House, after a journalist asked if he thought Trudeau could survive the scandal.

“I’m surprised. I was more surprised when I saw the number of times.” Photos have emerged of Trudeau dressed up in brown and blackface on three different occasions this week. The photos, which date to the 1980s, ’90s and early 2000s, have been confirmed authentic by the Liberal party.

Trudeau has apologized and said he doesn’t remember how many times he dressed up in racist makeup. Trump went on to say he has always had a “good relationship with Justin.” “I just don’t know what to tell you. I was surprised by it.” At his own press conference Friday, a reporter told Trudeau what the president had said and asked how this story would affect Canada’s international reputation and his credibility as a world leader.

Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks at an announcement in Toronto on Sept. 20, 2019.