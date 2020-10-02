U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus just days after one of his closest advisers who also had COVID-19 traveled with him aboard Air Force One. Trump announced the diagnosis in a tweet:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

In a statement dated Oct. 1, 2020, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, confirmed the diagnosis. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley stated. He also claimed Trump would continue to “carry out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Trump, who is 74 and is considered obese, according to an assessment in June by the White House physician, faces an increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have long warned that older adults and those with a body mass index of 30 or above are at increased risk of hospitalization and possibly the need for intensive care should they become infected. Hope Hicks, a counselor and senior adviser to the president, tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling with Trump on Tuesday for his first presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden. People close to Hicks told Bloomberg News that she was experiencing symptoms of the virus. She was photographed not wearing a mask as she arrived at the airport in Cleveland for the debate. Trump’s infection also comes after many of his family members attended the debate in Ohio without wearing masks, even after a Cleveland Clinic doctor asked barefaced members of the audience to put them on.