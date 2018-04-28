President Donald Trump hosted a White House ceremony on Friday intended to celebrate and praise American athletes who competed in the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games in South Korea.

He failed.

“What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me,” Trump said, referring to the games involving athletes with physical disabilities. “And I watched — it’s a little tough to watch too much ― but I watched as much as I could.”

Several high-profile American medalists boycotted the ceremony, including figure skater Adam Rippon, who said he would skip it because “I will not stand with people who discriminate against those that they perceive as different.”