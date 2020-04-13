SrdjanPav via Getty Images

With the wealth of shows available at your fingertips, the choice-paralysis is real. You spend hours browsing through streaming libraries before you finally settle on something. Even then, there’s always the risk that you’ll ultimately be disappointed by your choice, and the whole thing will seem like a big waste of time.

We feel you, and we’re here to help. The release of UK’s critically acclaimed thriller The Capture on Prime Video got us thinking of other equally terrific shows available on the platform. We’ve boiled it down to 5 binge-worthy shows that will capture (see what we did there?) your attention from start to finish.

In partnership with Prime Video, here is our list of viewing essentials you do not want to miss!

The Capture

Former Special Forces Lance Corporal Shaun Emery is caught on CCTV footage committing a horrible murder, but nothing is as it seems. At the heart of The Capture is a complex conspiracy to be unravelled, forcing you to ask yourself: What happens when you can no longer believe what you see?

You’ll love it if you like: Crime Thrillers, Mystery, Suspense

Homecoming

Heidi Bergam used to work at Homecoming, a facility that helps soldiers transition to back civilian life. But that was years ago. She’s now settled into a new life and believes her past is behind her, until the Department of Defense comes knocking. She must now look closer at the blurry details of her time at Homecoming and come face-to-face with an uncomfortable truth.

You’ll love it if you like: Suspense, Psychological Thrillers

Undone

While recovering from a near-fatal car accident, Alma finds that her relationship with time has changed, and must now use her new abilities to discover the truth about her father’s death. This beautifully stylized comedy-drama focuses on the elastic nature of reality and the bonds that tie us to our loved ones.

You’ll love it if you like: Stylish Genre-Bending, Mystery, Dark Comedy

The Expanse

The sudden disappearance of a political activist brings an unlikely trio together to find her. Amidst inter-planetary tension, they unravel the single greatest conspiracy of all time. There are currently 4 seasons for you to enjoy!

You’ll love it if you like: Mystery, Sci-Fi, Political Thrillers

Upload

Premiers May 1, 2020 on Prime Video.

Greg Daniels, of The Office and Parks and Recreation fame, is the man behind this new comedy. Upload is set in 2033, when humans can be uploaded into a digital afterlife when they pass. Nora is a cash-strapped waitress who agrees to have party-boy Nathan uploaded into her VR heaven. The show follows the pair as they adjust to their new realities. Upload is set to premiere May 1, 2020.

You’ll love it if you like: Comedy