Don't Sleep On These Black Friday Mattress And Bedding Deals

We spend roughly a third of our lives in bed, so you want to make sure you’re comfy once you get under the covers. Drag that lumpy mattress to the curb, because Black Friday deals are being rolled out on all kinds of bedding needs. After saving a ton on a mattress or a comforter, you’re bound to get a good night’s sleep.

Wayfair’s online blowout is discounting high thread-count items up to 80% off. You can snap up this simple but elegant Basics duvet cover set in 12 different colours for just $36.24 (regular price $105.99), as well as a number of comforters, sheets, quilts and throw pillows. The sale ends December 6.

Their storewide range of Black Friday discounts includes this regal J. Queen New York Monticello Queen comforter set, with pillow shams and bed skirt for $269.99 (regular price $439.99). The deals also extend to more modest tastes, like an Aerobed inflatable bed at 20% off, in case you need to entertain an unexpected guest.

The Bay has mattresses from Sealy, Serta, Tempur-pedic and more marked down by up to $450, and they’re all price-guaranteed for Friday. You can find select pillows and duvets for 60% off, and Hotel Collection sheet sets for 45% off until November 28.

Ikea’s Black Friday sale includes 20% off all mattresses. Whether you’re in the market for a HIDRASUND pocket spring mattress for $799, or a roll-packed MEISTERVIK twin foam mattress for $119, the savings the Swedish retailer is serving up will make you shout “ja!” The sale ends December 1.

Everything in Endy’s online store—from the Canadian company’s award-winning, temperature-regulated, three-layer foam mattresses, to their line of bed frames, pillows, sheets, and zen-inducing weighted blankets—is 10 % off using the promo code CYBER10.

Classy bedroom sets, like this champagne-finish Harlow queen bed frame at $499, are on sale right now at up to 25% off. If you’re looking for a full bedroom makeover, they also have a Sealy Posturepedic Queen mattress set on sale for $989. The sale ends November 28, but if the price drops further between now and Boxing Day, the Brick will refund the difference.

Indigo’s wellness weighted blanket is as comforting as a cup of tea and a good novel. Their line of velvety, 15-pound covers come in various shades of pink, blue, and grey, and are engineered to soothe snugly. Plum members can knock $50 off the original price of $199.