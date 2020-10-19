Rebecca Nelson via Getty Images Children trick or treat on Halloween in a stock image.

Parents in Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots should not let their children trick or treat for Halloween this year, the province’s chief medical officer of health said Monday.

“Given the high transmission of COVID-19 in the modified Stage 2 public health unit regions of Ottawa, Peel, Toronto and York Region, traditional door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended and people should consider alternative ways to celebrate,” the Ontario government said in a press release.

This can include, but is not limited to:

Encouraging kids to dress up and participate in virtual activities and parties;

Organizing a Halloween candy hunt with people living in their own household;

Carving pumpkins;

Having a movie night or sharing scary stories; and

Decorating front lawns.”

In other regions, where fewer restrictions are in place, kids can still trick or treat, the government said. But families should:

Only go out with members of their household,

Wear masks while trick or treating or while handing out candy,

Avoid lingering on doorsteps,

Use hand sanitizer regularly,

Use tongs to hand out candy instead of leaving it in a bowl for children to reach into

Keep two metres distance from others.

“A costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering and should not be worn over a face covering as it may make it difficult to breathe,” the press release said.