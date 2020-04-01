Doug Ford Praises ‘Champion’ ASL Interpreter On His Last Day

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Doug Ford thanks ASL interpreter Christopher Desloges for his work at a daily briefing at Queen's Park on April 1, 2020.

If news about the pandemic has you feeling down, here’s something to perk up your spirits.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took a moment after answering questions from the media Wednesday to praise American Sign Language interpreter Christopher Desloges.

The premier has been holding near-daily press conferences alongside ministers at Queen’s Park, with Desloges standing behind him interpreting, often animated and expressive while signing.

“This gentleman shows up, never complains, never says a word. I told him today, how many comments and emails and phone calls I get about [him],” Ford said.

“My friend, you’re a champion and you’re a rockstar, helping people in the deaf community, and it’s so important, the role you’re playing,” he told Desloges.

WATCH: Doug Ford says Ontario is preparing an anti-price gouging order. Story continues below.