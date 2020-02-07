Doug Ford Rips Bernie Sanders' 'Scary' Socialism On Washington Trip

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took swipes at Democratic U.S. lawmakers Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi during a trip to Washington, D.C. Friday.

The premier was participating in a question and answer session with Maryscott Greenwood, the CEO of the Canadian American Business Council during a conference for American governors. Ford is in the U.S. capital with a contingent of other premiers, including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Quebec Premier François Legault.

“I always say socialism does not work,” Ford said. “Raising taxes does not work. Show me anywhere in the world that it works. Lowering taxes, with people and with businesses, that’s how we thrive in our province and right across the United States.”

“Can you do me a favour and talk to Bernie Sanders about whether or not socialism works?” Greenwood joked.

Ford laughed.

“That’s actually scary,” he said.