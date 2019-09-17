Vanessa Tignanelli/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford welcomes visitors to the International Plowing Match in Verner, Ont. during the opening parade on Sept. 17, 2019.

Premier Doug Ford blamed NDP MPPs for the boos that greeted him at an event in Verner, Ont. Tuesday. “It just came from the NDP,” he told reporters afterwards. “This community, it didn’t matter what political stripe you come from, were very hospitable to us. And it’s a shame that the NDP and Andrea Horwath would bring that to this environment. It’s absolutely uncalled for. I think everybody knows how much we love the farmers.” The premier said he “had words” with Horwath and NDP MPP Gilles Bisson. He called their caucus “absolutely classless.” Ford was greeted with both cheers and boos when he took the stage at the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo. The match is an annual celebration of rural living that draws provincial politicians from all parties. Leaders compete every year to see who can plow the straightest furrow.

Vanessa Tignanelli/Canadian Press The Canadian Cowgirls welcome visitors to the International Plowing Match in the opening parade in Verner, Ont. on Sept. 17, 2019.

A spokesman for Horwath said she laughed off the accusation. People in Verner and across rural and northern Ontario are worried about Ford’s cuts to education, health care and agricultural programs, Samuel Pane told HuffPost Canada by email. A candidate for the Ontario Liberal leadership offered lunch to the person who sent him the best video of Ford being booed Tuesday. “Share your pics/videos. Most interesting one gets you lunch on me next time I’m in your community!” Stephen Del Duca wrote on Twitter.

I hear @fordnation has decided to emerge from hiding at #IPM2019 today! Was he booed? Share your pics/videos. Most interesting one gets you lunch on me next time I’m in your community! — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) September 17, 2019