TORONTO — Inspectors refused to go into long-term care homes early in the COVID-19 pandemic because they feared for their safety, prompting the government to call in the military, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday. Some of the inspectors were carrying out inspections by phone in April because they were afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus, said the premier, who has been facing fierce criticism about the province’s handling of the outbreak in seniors homes where nearly 1,400 residents have died. “They aren’t medical professionals, so I understand,” Ford said. “But I’m not going to continue taking bullets for something — there was no control that we had when the unions refused to go in.” The Ontario Public Service Employees Union did not immediately provide comment, but in a letter to the premier in April, union president Warren “Smokey” Thomas raised concerns about the poor quality of care for residents in some long-term care homes as well as the high risk for inspectors in those facilities.

Thomas wrote there were only 164 inspectors to support the province’s 626 homes, calling for increased staffing levels and a plan to protect their health. In his letter, which the premier’s office made public Thursday, Thomas also outlined concerns he said inspectors had been hearing from front-line staff for some time. “Residents are not receiving the care that they need in some of these homes,” he wrote. “We know that private long-term care home providers never had a plan for this level of illness within their facilities. And that’s the inherent issue with privatization.” The development comes just days after a report from the Canadian Forces described horrific living conditions in some of the facilities, including insect infestations, poor hygiene and aggressive behaviour toward residents.