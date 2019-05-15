Doug Ford Booed At Opening Of Youth Special Olympics

LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY OF ONTARIO Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during question period at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 14, 2019.

“I haven’t heard that much energy in a long time,” he said. “Boy, that’s the first event I’ve ever had some boos, but anyways.”

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford laughed off a booing crowd at the opening of the Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games Tuesday night.

The Invitational Games bring together 2,500 athletes between ages 13 and 21.

Opposition MPPs couldn’t resist bringing up the incident in question period Wednesday morning.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the premier can’t show his face in public without being booed. MPP Taras Natyshak offered Ford his “condolences” on the incident and joked that the teenage athletes must have been “a gang” of “left-wing socialists.”

In response, Ford raved about the event and slammed the Opposition for missing it.