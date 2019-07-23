'I Like That Boris Johnson': Doug Ford Raves About Britain's Next PM

Associated Press/Canadian Press Boris Johnson, left, will be Britain's next prime minister. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, says he's "always liked" Johnson, ever since he was mayor of London.

Britain’s next prime minister has a friend in Toronto.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters Tuesday that he’s “always liked” Boris Johnson, the incoming U.K. prime minister who has promised to take his country out of the European Union no matter what it takes.

“You know something, I like that Boris Johnson,” Ford said at a press conference in Lucan, Ont. “I’ve always liked him … He’s a no-nonsense type of person.”

The premier said Johnson has a “big job” ahead of him to turn around the Brexit “nightmare.”

“I think he’s gonna do great ... I think the people of the U.K. are gonna support him.”

Johnson won a contest to take over leadership of Britain’s Conservative party Tuesday. He is expected to take over the country’s top office from Theresa May on Wednesday.