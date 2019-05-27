Chris Young/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a photo call at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on May 3, 2019.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says his government has cancelled retroactive funding cuts to municipalities.

“We’re a government that listens,” Ford told reporters Monday.

“Are we right 1,000 per cent of the time? I wish we were right 1,000 per cent of the time.”

The Progressive Conservative government has announced funding cuts to public health, child care, tourism and conservation authorities, as it tackles an $11.7-billion deficit.

The cuts combined with the cancellation of an increase to municipalities’ share of the gas tax mean local governments would be out well over half a billion dollars annually.