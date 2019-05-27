POLITICS
Doug Ford Bows To Pressure From Mayors On Municipal Funding Cuts

Ontario is backtracking on retroactive funding cuts to municipal governments.

Chris Young/Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a photo call at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on May 3, 2019. 

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says his government has cancelled retroactive funding cuts to municipalities.

“We’re a government that listens,” Ford told reporters Monday.

“Are we right 1,000 per cent of the time? I wish we were right 1,000 per cent of the time.”

The Progressive Conservative government has announced funding cuts to public health, child care, tourism and conservation authorities, as it tackles an $11.7-billion deficit.

The cuts combined with the cancellation of an increase to municipalities’ share of the gas tax mean local governments would be out well over half a billion dollars annually. 

Municipalities have been pushing back hard against the funding cuts, which were announced after they already passed this year’s budgets.

Local government leaders have warned that they will be forced to raise taxes or slash services as a result of the Tories’ cuts.

Last week, Ford said the province would pay for them to get outside line-by-line budget reviews done.

More to come.

With a file from Emma Paling

