LUCAN, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is promising a more transparent process for provincial appointments following a patronage controversy that has plagued his government for weeks and resulted in the abrupt departure of his chief of staff. Ford said his government will put a new appointment process in place to deliver clarity but he would not commit to releasing internal reviews that are underway into the matter. “We’re putting a new process in place to make sure that everything is transparent, I look forward to doing that,” Ford said Tuesday. Ford’s chief of staff, Dean French, suddenly left his job last month when it first emerged that people given lucrative foreign postings were connected to him.

We’re putting a new process in place to make sure that everything is transparent, I look forward to doing that. Premier Doug Ford

In the weeks since his departure, more appointees forwarded by French have come under scrutiny and resigned after their links to him were revealed. Ford revoked the agents-general appointments in London and New York City of Taylor Shields and Tyler Albrecht shortly after Shields was reported to be related to French and it emerged that Albrecht played lacrosse with French’s son. Four days later, Katherine Pal resigned from the Public Accountants Council after the NDP noted that she is a niece of French’s wife. The head of a committee that helps appoint justices of the peace, Andrew Suboch, stepped down after a report emerged that he had ties to the premier’s former chief of staff. Ian Neita, a board member for the Workplace Safety Insurance Board appointed in December, submitted his resignation earlier this month after the NDP revealed that in 2013 he helped coach a Toronto girls’ basketball team with French.