TORONTO — Ontario cabinet ministers say Doug Ford was disappointed his now ex-chief of staff was advancing personal connections for provincial appointments, and “ensured” Dean French left government, but the premier himself has yet to speak publicly about it. Government and Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson, recently demoted in a cabinet shuffle from the education portfolio, said government needs to “be better.” “I’m disappointed, as is the premier, in what has happened, but I can tell you we are united as a team to ensure that going forward everyone hired by government or appointed ... they’ll be appointed or hired based on their merits and of course performance reviews are paramount as well,” she said Thursday.

Tijana Martin/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media following a cabinet shuffle at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 20, 2019.

Ford ordered a review Tuesday of all pending government appointments, days after French resigned following news that appointees to two foreign posts were personally connected to him, and just hours after a third connection was revealed. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the premier has “zero tolerance” for that type of activity and acted as soon as he found out. “When that information got to his table (French) left the government, so you can draw a conclusion as you will,” Lecce said Thursday. “He left the premier’s office and I’ve been clear that the premier himself ensured that outcome.” Appointments being reviewed A statement from the premier’s spokeswoman late Friday said French resigned, and that “he will be returning to the private sector after a successful first year of government, as he had always planned.” Both Lecce and Thompson said all government appointments are now being reviewed, but the premier’s office said only pending appointments are under the microscope, though if any past appointments are found to have been made for the wrong reason, they will be revoked. New Democrat Marit Stiles said the government is spinning out of control. “This government is obviously floundering here,” she said. “The premier has a very unclear idea about what his role clearly is here.”