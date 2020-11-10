TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his government’s COVID-19 framework Tuesday as case numbers continued to climb and local health officials moved to write their own rules. “When we put this together, we treated this as a baseline,” Ford said at a North York, Ont. bakery where he was promoting tax cuts for small businesses. “Within any jurisdiction, the medical officer of health can add additional protocols, guidelines, so on, so forth.” Some experts have said that the Ford government’s new framework for restrictions, unveiled last week, will not only fail to stop the spread of COVID-19 but will actually make it worse. Record number of new cases Ontario reported 1,388 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Tuesday before Ford’s announcement, breaking the previous record of 1,328 set just two days before. “These numbers are going in the wrong direction … This virus is spreading at an alarming rate all over the world and unfortunately, Ontario is no exception,” the premier said.

“Am I concerned? One hundred per cent, I’m concerned. These numbers keep me up at night … Even after Stage 2, we still see numbers escalating. He said his government will work with the areas with the highest case counts, Toronto and Peel Region, to get numbers down. Peel sets its own rules Peel Region is so far the only area to be put into the “red zone” under Ontario’s new system. But the red zone measures don’t go far enough, according to Peel’s own officials. “Case counts and test positivity rates remain high, public health capacity is stretched thin, and hospitals are at capacity with some procedures cancelled,” the region said in a press release Saturday. Peel’s medical officer of health announced rules more strict than the province’s, including: Wedding receptions and social gatherings in business establishments are banned starting Nov. 13;

Meeting and event spaces like banquet halls must close;

Bars and restaurants must ensure patrons are only sitting with people from their household;

Religious services should be held virtually as much as possible;

Residents must restrict their contact to people in their household unless they live alone; in which case they can join one other household. Mayor John Tory, who appeared alongside Ford Tuesday, said his government would announce its own rules later that day, too. “I think we have a system, in this province and in this country, that’s more complex than it needs to be,” Tory said. “We have been working with the province on some of the changes we will announce this afternoon. We have a common objective and that is to keep people healthy.”

Premier of Ontario/YouTube Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks at a press conference with Premier Doug Ford in North York, Ont. Tuesday.