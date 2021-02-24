Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford tours a lab at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research in Toronto on Feb. 23, 2021.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford played defensive Wednesday, arguing that Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout only seems slower than other provinces’ plans because of its large population.

“The population of Alberta is a little over 4 million. We’re upwards to 15 million. It’s as simple as that,” he told reporters during a press conference at Queen’s Park.

“If I had the numbers Alberta has, we’d be done.”

Ontario has administered more doses than any other province or territory. It’s also received the most doses from the federal government, because it has the largest population. Alberta, for example, has received about 205,000 doses to Ontario’s 683,000.

