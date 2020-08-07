The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump, right.

Premier Doug Ford says “give your head a shake,” in response to U.S. President Donald Trump and his decision to reimpose a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian raw aluminium. “I just have to say how disappointed I am with President Trump right now,” Ford said at his Friday news conference. “In times like this, who tries to go after your closest ally, your closest trading partner, your number one customer in the entire world? Who would do this? Well, President Trump did this.” Canada and the United States are supposed to be close allies and “part of the big family,” but it’s unacceptable that Trump “comes and backstabs us like this,” Ford said. The premier said he spoke to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland Friday morning and encouraged the feds to impose retaliatory tariffs on as many U.S. goods as possible.

Later Friday morning, Freeland announced Canada would respond with $3.6 billion in tariffs. “We’ll always defend our aluminum industry and Canadian workers,” she said. Freeland added that she thanks provincial, territorial and labour leaders for their “strong defence of the Canadian national interest.” “We’re up against a real battle right now, it’s us versus them,” Ford said. “And I’ve always said, I love the American people. But right now, for the president to come and attack us during these times, through a pandemic when we need everyone’s support, is totally unacceptable.” He also said when he spoke to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, he warned Ontario and Canada would be “coming out swinging like you’ve never seen before.” WATCH: Vast COVID-19 disparity a problem for Canada-U.S. travel, says Njoo. Story continues below.