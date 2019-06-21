TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revoked the appointments of two people to positions abroad a day after announcing them.
Ford announced four agents-general appointments, which come with salaries between $165,000 and $185,000, shortly after a massive cabinet shuffle Thursday intended as a reset after a rocky first year in power.
Taylor Shields, an assistant vice-president of marketing for Chubb Insurance, was appointed to a post in London and Tyler Albrecht, 26-year-old senior analyst at Optimize Capital Markets, was being sent to New York City.
The premier’s office confirms Shields and Albrecht will no longer get those jobs.
Both Shields and Albrecht have ties to Ford’s powerful chief of staff Dean French, according to media reports. Shields’s cousin is French’s wife, according to Global News, and The Globe and Mail reports that Albrecht is friends with French’s sons.
The other two appointments still remain.
Jag Badwal, who is a past president of the Ontario PC Party, is being posted to Dallas, and Earl Provost, who served as chief of staff to Ford’s late brother Rob Ford when he was mayor of Toronto, heads to Chicago.
With files from HuffPost Canada
