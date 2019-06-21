Tijana Martin/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media after a cabinet shuffle at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 20, 2019.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revoked the appointments of two people to positions abroad a day after announcing them.

Ford announced four agents-general appointments, which come with salaries between $165,000 and $185,000, shortly after a massive cabinet shuffle Thursday intended as a reset after a rocky first year in power.

Taylor Shields, an assistant vice-president of marketing for Chubb Insurance, was appointed to a post in London and Tyler Albrecht, 26-year-old senior analyst at Optimize Capital Markets, was being sent to New York City.

The premier’s office confirms Shields and Albrecht will no longer get those jobs.