Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting in Montreal on Dec. 6, 2018.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be meeting Friday in Ottawa with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ford says he will deliver a simple message that Ontario looks forward to working with the re-elected Liberal government.

The province also announced Thursday that it is creating a council on provincial-federal relations, headed up by Ford.

Ford says the team, which includes several senior cabinet ministers, will work with federal counterparts on priorities such as infrastructure, health care and economic growth.