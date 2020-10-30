Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Premier Doug Ford holds his daily press briefing in Toronto on June 25, 2020.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has closed his constituency office after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Ford has not visited the Etobicoke, Ont. office in the past two weeks or been exposed to the people with the novel coronavirus, spokesperson Ivana Yelich said Friday.

“To allow for a deep cleaning, the office will be closed for the foreseeable future as services and support continues to be offered virtually,” she said. “We thank the Premier’s constituents for their patience.”

Yelich did not immediately respond to HuffPost Canada’s request for more information.

Also On HuffPost: