Ford Won Big A Year Ago Pledging Change. Here’s What That's Meant For Ontario.

Cole Burston/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the an announcement at the Darlington Power Complex in Bowmanville, Ont., May 31, 2019.

Premier Doug Ford’s election victory ushered in a year of change for Ontario.

From massive budget cuts designed to tackle the province’s deficit to unexpected u-turns when public outrage reached historic levels, Ford’s Progressive Conservative government was full of surprises.

“We’re moving at lightning speed. I think we’re going to continue moving forward, fulfilling promises we made,” Ford told reporters earlier this week.

House leader Todd Smith said in a statement Thursday that the PCs did good on their promise to “clean up 15 years of scandal, waste and mismanagement at Queen’s Park,” in reference to the Liberal party.

However, Ford’s critics say his priorities are wrong, axing social services and environmental protections, while loosening gambling and liquor laws.

“Doug Ford’s priorities are out of whack,” said MPP John Fraser, interim Liberal party leader at a news conference Thursday. “He can hire a special advisor for alcohol, and then axe the child advocate … He can send all his MPPs out over a weekend to hock beer and wine in the corner store when their time would be better spent listening to parents of children with autism and special needs.”

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner called it “the year that’s taking us backwards.”