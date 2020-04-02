FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is getting hundreds of calls and text messages every day.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pleading with Ontarians to stop calling and texting his personal cellphone, because he said he’s getting hundreds of text messages and calls a day.

“I appreciate people calling to check up on myself and my family, we’re so grateful. And I apologize if I can’t get back to you. It’s not personal, because I pride myself on getting back [to people],” Ford said at the end of his Thursday press conference.

The premier said he has to be 100 per cent focused on his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So please, don’t be offended. I get comments back on my messaging, you know, ‘Why aren’t you returning my call?’” Ford said. “The truth of the matter is I’m getting hundreds a day and I just can’t do it.”

He said although he’s grateful for people checking in, unless you or your family is in an emergency, “we’ll chat later on.”

