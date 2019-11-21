Chris Young/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office in the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Nov. 21, 2019.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says $231 million to cancel green energy contracts is not a waste of taxpayers’ money. “I am so proud of that,” Ford told reporters outside his Queen’s Park office Thursday. “They went into communities without their approval and just rammed them down their throats,” he said, referring to the previous Liberal government. His government announced they would rip up 758 contracts for renewable energy two weeks after taking office in 2018. Video: What Ontarians really think of Premier Ford’s anti-carbon tax stickers. Story continues after video.

One of the projects, the White Pines Wind Turbines Project in Prince Edward County, had been in development for ten years when it was cancelled. Nine wind turbines are now being dismantled. Energy Minister Greg Rickford originally said there would be no cost associated with cancelling the contracts and the move would actually save ratepayers $790 million, a figure industry experts have disputed. Ford repeated the claim Thursday. “I’m proud we actually saved the taxpayers $790 million when we cancelled those terrible, terrible wind turbines that really for the last 15 years destroyed our energy file.”