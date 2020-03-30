Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions about COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on March 30, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario reported 351 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the province’s largest single-day increase by far, as Premier Doug Ford warned that a shortage of critical medical supplies may be perilously close. Officials are “working every contact we have” to secure more equipment such as masks and gloves for front-line workers, Ford said, but the more time Ontario gets to prepare, the more lives will be saved. Earlier:

“It will take time for local production to ramp up and for new supplies to reach us,” Ford said. “The reality is if there’s a massive surge of people coming into our hospitals in the next two weeks, our supply lines will be seriously challenged.” About 10 per cent of people in the province who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far have been hospitalized, provincial figures show. The new total of cases in the province is now at 1,706 — including 431 resolved cases and 33 deaths. 7 deaths at one nursing home Seven of the province’s deaths have been in one nursing home in Bobcaygeon, which the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit believes is the largest outbreak in the province. At least 24 staff members are infected, with another 10 awaiting test results. Three residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home tested positive and since then, more than 30 other residents developed symptoms, though they have not been tested — per provincial guidelines — since the virus was already confirmed to be in the facility. Another person in the community has died in a case linked to the nursing home.

Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford talks with Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips while inspecting personal protective equipment supplies at a warehouse in Toronto on March 29, 2020.

Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said she is looking at more intense screening for long-term care homes and more advanced ways to isolate people infected at those facilities. Ontario’s chief medical officer of health strongly recommended Monday that everyone in the province — especially people over 70 and with compromised immune systems — stay home except for essential reasons. “The lives of many Ontarians, especially our community’s most vulnerable citizens, (are) in your hands and will depend on your actions over the coming days and weeks,” Dr. David Williams said in a statement. Ford reiterated Monday that he is prepared to take further action, lamenting that he saw “the streets were packed” on the previous day’s sunny afternoon, but that he is waiting for advice from Williams. Ford also said he would be extending the state of emergency, which had been set to expire Tuesday, and orders many facilities closed, including daycares, libraries, and bars and restaurants except to do take-out or delivery.