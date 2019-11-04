TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he understands the frustrations of western Canadians after being asked Monday how he could bring the country together without speaking French. The premier said last week that Ontario needs to “step up” and unite the country after a divisive federal election campaign. “I think it’s everyone’s job” to unite the country, Ford said at a press conference in Etobicoke, Ont. “There are concerns out west, I understand those concerns and we’re gonna work through those concerns. It’s like any family, any business, you have a few bumps in the road but you stay united.”

The premier did mention Quebec once on Monday, after he was asked if his government’s softer tone means he’s giving himself a political makeover. “I think we’ve toned it down at Queen’s Park. We have to make sure we work together, we listen ... We gotta unify this country. It’s divisive right now,” he said. “Listen to the people out west, ’cause they really have concerns. Listen to the people of Quebec. You see the Bloc [Quebecois] with the most seats of any other party in Quebec. I’m gonna go pay Premier [François] Legault a visit … I still owe him two dinners from the Habs beating the Leafs.” Ford has had a lot to say about Western Canada since the federal Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election. He’s spoken less often about Quebec, where the nationalist party Bloc Quebecois took 32 seats to the Liberals’ 35.