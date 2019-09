LIVING

Phyllis Logan And Lesley Nicol Of 'Downton Abbey' Dish On The Royal Family

Four years after the beloved Edwardian soap opera about an aristocratic family and their many live-in servants ended, “ Downton Abbey ” is back. In the new movie, both the upstairs and the downstairs crews scramble to prepare for a visit from the Royal Family. We sat down with two of the “Downton” stars to talk all things royal.