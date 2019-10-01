MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An interactive exhibit inspired by the fantastical books of the beloved but controversial Dr. Seuss will kick off in Canada with a holiday-themed room, just in time for Christmas. Organizers of The Dr. Seuss Experience say the tour’s first stop at Square One mall in Mississauga, Ont., will include a room dedicated to the Grinch — the resident grouch of Whoville who despises Christmas.

The Canadian Press/Ho-Kilburn Live A sneak peek at the Grinch-themed room that attendees can visit at the Dr. Seuss Experience on its first stop in Mississauga, Ont.

The Canadian premiere on Oct. 26 will also feature a mirrored room dedicated to the bird-like character the Sneetches, resulting in an “endless sea of Sneetches surrounding guests.”

The Canadian Press Meant as a cautionary tale against discrimination, Dr. Seuss' short story about the Sneetches has yellow birds squabbling over a small physical difference.