Celebrity parents adore throwing over-the-top birthdays for their kids ― probably as much as we love getting incredibly jealous over said lavish celebrations, when they’re shared online.

Drake broke from that time-honoured tradition with a surprisingly low-key birthday tribute for his son, Adonis Graham, who turned three on Sunday.

Instead of flaunting Stormiworld-level extravagance or an expensive gift (à la Birkin bag for two-year-old Kulture), the Canadian musician posted a fairly low-key Instagram birthday tribute to his toddler.

The pair can be seen relaxing on the floor in the photo, surrounded by fairy lights and silver balloons― decorations that are practically minimalist, by A-lister standards.

He kept his pride-filled caption to two words: “Young Stunna.”

Drake’s friends, including DJ Khaled and Canadian producer Murda Beats, commented with their own well-wishes.

“Bless up!” was Khlaed’s reply to the photo, with an apt use of the crown emoji to call Adonis a young king.

Being down-to-earth isn’t Drake’s forte (his mansion tour is just one of countless examples), but this side to him does exist. Recently the Raptors celebrity superfan made the mature decision to send his well wishes and a message of support to a Toronto teenager undergoing cancer treatment, who loves a rival basketball team.

This low-key tone is also in keeping with how the 33-year-old performer has introduced Adonis to the world. It took a highly public feud for Drake to confirm his parental status and, many months after, to begin sharing photos of the boy, of whom he shares custody with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

Brussaux gave her son an equally pared down pared-down birthday tribute, with photos of her and Adonis together over the years and a heartfelt message to her boy that makes mention of his birth.

“I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS,” she wrote, followed by a shout-out to Drake: “We did that.”

Drake’s own father, Dennis Graham, joined the virtual festivities too. His post features an adorable photo of himself showing his grandson the ropes on a piano.

“Happy birthday to my little pride and joy,” he wrote to Adonis. “I love you little guy, you make me very proud to see that you’re the one to carry on the Graham tradition. Happy birthday grandson.”

The senior Graham also revealed that Adonis shared a birthday with his late mother, who’d be Drake’s maternal grandmother ― she was a former babysitter of the legendary Aretha Franklin, according to iHeart Radio.

All in all, it’s clear from the trio of tributes that Adonis rang in his third birthday surrounded by love, no frills necessary.

With Drake’s own birthday fast approaching, we’ll have to wait and see if he keeps the pared-down vibes for Oct. 24. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, it might make sense not to invite the masses for a change.