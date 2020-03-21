Steve Granitz via Getty Images Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Just hold on, he’s staying home — and he’s been tested for COVID-19.

But fans of rap superstar Drake will happy to learn his test results came back negative. He took to Instagram Live recently and spoke to his dad, Dennis Graham (therealdennisg) about being screened for the deadly coronavirus.

Drake said he took the test for Corona and it came back negative. pic.twitter.com/eoiM226Mgi — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 21, 2020

“I had to do a test the other day, huh?” Drake told his dad.

“What, corona?” his dad asked.

“Yeahhh, I had to do the test, but it came back negative though,” Drake said. “But yo, that test is uncomfortable though, they put that Q-tip all the way inside your thoughts!” he told his dad, demonstrating with his finger how far up the nostril the swab was inserted.

The test for COVID-19 involves a long swab that’s inserted into your nostril and all the way up to your nasopharyngeal region (where your respiratory tract meets your throat) to collect a sample of cells, according to USA Today.

“The virus likes to latch on there (in that region) and start replicating,’’ Kirsten Hokeness, an immunology expert who teaches at Bryant University in Smithfield, RI, told the outlet. The swab only takes seconds, but other reports have also described it as “uncomfortable.”

Drake shared posts of his self-isolation at home earlier in the week, following reports he was sequestered after he’d been partying with NBA player, Kevin Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19.

We’re glad the the “In My Feelings” singer has tested negative and feel fairly certain he’s comfortable in his $7.6 million Bridle Path home in uptown Toronto. Last December, he gave fans a tour of the finished mansion, which boasts 21,000 square feet of space, a custom basketball court, lavish sitting rooms, and really cool toilets.

In semi-related news, you may remember that Drake was madly in love with Rihanna, who just announced her Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $5 million to support COVID-19 crisis response workers in marginalized communities. Will her onetime lover follow suit in light of his confirmed health? Wait and see, music fans, wait and see.

Champagnepapi/Instagram Drake shared pics of his self-isolation experience at home in his Toronto mansion.