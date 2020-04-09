Drake, Maybe Don't Show Off Your Mansion During A Pandemic

Drake has been extremely logged on in his self-isolation, with a rare post of his son Adonis, teases of new music, and a quarantine dance video destined for TikTok greatness (or at least, engineered that way).
But the Canadian rapper’s latest offering is hitting sour notes with fans and filling haters with unbridled glee.
New photos of Drake’s huge mansion in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood are lighting up screens, thanks to a house tour he shared with Architectural Digest for their May issue.
We already knew it was ridiculously luxurious, thanks to previous inside views and his “Toosie Slide” dance footage. But the magazine’s deep dive on the 50,000-square-foot dwelling — try to imagine how many people could stand six feet apart from each other in 50,000 square feet, it’s a fun exercise — revealed just how lavishly the rapper furnished his home.
Marble, Swarvoski, and dyed ostrich skin? He’s got it. A bespoke grande piano? That too. Chandeliers from outer space? A room made of gold? Sure, why not!
If you ever played “The Sims” and used the unlimited money cheats, you’d probably build a similar house to flex on your virtual neighbours. For Drake, his virtual flex is one he hopes will stay strong for a century.
“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake says of his passion project. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he told the magazine.
He teamed up with Canadian designer Ferris Rafauli (whose website is an absolute trip to visit) for the “Art Deco” inspired design, but many online thought the aesthetic was more gaudy than enlightened.
The timing of his house tour felt especially off for some, considering the pandemic and economic downturn.
Of course he got clowned on for simply being, well, Drake.
Still, it didn’t stop some from fantasizing about their own dream mansions.
A vocal minority enjoyed the house too.
Whatever your take, most can agree that Drake’s got pockets deeper than the Mariana Trench. Perhaps a sizeable donation to a Canadian organization helping citizens deal with the pandemic is in order? If he’s looking for a choice co-signed by hip-hop’s finest, Wu-Tang Clan gave generously to Ottawa Food Bank last week.
The ball is in your regulation-sized court, Drizzy.
