Drake, Maybe Don't Show Off Your Mansion During A Pandemic

But the Canadian rapper’s latest offering is hitting sour notes with fans and filling haters with unbridled glee.

New photos of Drake’s huge mansion in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood are lighting up screens, thanks to a house tour he shared with Architectural Digest for their May issue.

We already knew it was ridiculously luxurious, thanks to previous inside views and his “Toosie Slide” dance footage. But the magazine’s deep dive on the 50,000-square-foot dwelling — try to imagine how many people could stand six feet apart from each other in 50,000 square feet, it’s a fun exercise — revealed just how lavishly the rapper furnished his home.

Marble, Swarvoski, and dyed ostrich skin? He’s got it. A bespoke grande piano? That too. Chandeliers from outer space? A room made of gold? Sure, why not!

If you ever played “The Sims” and used the unlimited money cheats, you’d probably build a similar house to flex on your virtual neighbours. For Drake, his virtual flex is one he hopes will stay strong for a century.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake says of his passion project. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he told the magazine.

He teamed up with Canadian designer Ferris Rafauli (whose website is an absolute trip to visit) for the “Art Deco” inspired design, but many online thought the aesthetic was more gaudy than enlightened.

Drake's home is the nicest Las Vegas hotel I've ever seen https://t.co/Gu3LjGFX2X — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) April 8, 2020

Drake could have saved himself a lot of money by just moving into a foreclosed mall or an abandoned Cheesecake Factory. — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) April 8, 2020

drake’s mansion doesn’t have a single green or living thing in the whole place, put the entire thing in the trash lol — NAGA KANYA (@ThaDalaiMama) April 8, 2020

The timing of his house tour felt especially off for some, considering the pandemic and economic downturn.

drake would debut this real housewives of dubai ass house at the top of a recession. he cannot read the room because he has covered it in marble and gold piping. https://t.co/sPsDOag5Bv — vicky mochama (@vmochama) April 8, 2020

Fuck Drake.



In the middle of a pandemic let's show off my giant mansion. — Mike on a Bike (@mikecrime) April 8, 2020

When people are struggling to hold onto their jobs and housing the last thing we need to see is Drake dancing all over his big ass Eyes Wide Shut mansion that could probably house 100 people — Dregs 📿ne (@Dregs_One) April 8, 2020

Of course he got clowned on for simply being, well, Drake.

I know Drake stubs his toe weekly in that mall of a house. — That Oxtail Nigga (@ThatDudeMCFLY) April 8, 2020

Still, it didn’t stop some from fantasizing about their own dream mansions.

drake’s house has made me realize if i was that rich i would definitely have a fully functioning mandarin buffet restaurant as my living room — alex (@steven_lebron) April 8, 2020

A vocal minority enjoyed the house too.

Drake showed off his house for Architectural Digest & I’m honestly speechless...this is the most incredibly designed house I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/2rncFshZNn — alex (@AlexUlrichh) April 8, 2020

Drake’s house makes everyone look broke. — Amanda (@_MandaaaS) April 3, 2020

Whatever your take, most can agree that Drake’s got pockets deeper than the Mariana Trench. Perhaps a sizeable donation to a Canadian organization helping citizens deal with the pandemic is in order? If he’s looking for a choice co-signed by hip-hop’s finest, Wu-Tang Clan gave generously to Ottawa Food Bank last week.

We got you @adammiron @ottawafoodbank. Just made a donation ourselves. Appreciate Canada holding us down all these years. To our Canadian brothers, @strombo, @solicitorct & @therealrussellp, can you spread the word for more donations? #fighthunger #ottawa https://t.co/dFWPqCuyww — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 2, 2020

The ball is in your regulation-sized court, Drizzy.