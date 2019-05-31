Basketball fans are used to seeing Drake on the sidelines at Raptors games, but at the NBA Finals in Toronto, the rapper wore an outfit that was a wink at one of the players.

On Thursday, the “God’s Plan” rapper arrived at Game 1 between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors in an old-school Raptors Dell Curry jersey. Curry is the father of Warriors guard Steph Curry and he played for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

Dell Curry was at the game with wife, Sonya, and the pair seemed to appreciate the 32-year-old rapper’s outfit: