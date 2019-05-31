Basketball fans are used to seeing Drake on the sidelines at Raptors games, but at the NBA Finals in Toronto, the rapper wore an outfit that was a wink at one of the players.
On Thursday, the “God’s Plan” rapper arrived at Game 1 between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors in an old-school Raptors Dell Curry jersey. Curry is the father of Warriors guard Steph Curry and he played for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002.
Dell Curry was at the game with wife, Sonya, and the pair seemed to appreciate the 32-year-old rapper’s outfit:
Drake also wore a black arm band to obstruct the tattoos he has dedicated to the younger Curry and Kevin Durant. They read “No. 30 Gifted” and “No. 35 Snipe.”
The whole outfit and Drake’s presence on the sidelines had Twitter chattering. Here’s what fans had to say online:
The Raptors went on to defeat the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 118-109, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.
Game 2 takes place Sunday in Toronto at 8 p.m. ET.