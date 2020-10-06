@thejagmeetsingh/TikTok NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh vibing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."

TikTok is a lot of things to a lot of different people: A place for silly dances. A place for Claudia Conway to leak White House information. A space for whatever “Da Vinki” is. It’s also a space for politicians to jump on the latest trends.



Most recently, that means NDP leader Jagmeet Singh skateboarding down an autumnal path while vibing to ’70s soft rock. Singh posted his version of the viral “Dreams” TikTok this week, which has users skateboarding while sipping a beverage and singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s song, “Dreams.

“Autumn vibe,” Singh captioned the video. The NDP leader is the latest public figure to cruise to the laid back tune while sipping on a bevvie. TikTok user Doggface208 (real name Nathan Apodaca) was the first to popularize the trend.

People latched onto Apodaca’s calm demeanour and incredibly chill vibes. When the world feels like it’s on fire, we all wish we could just be cruising with a big ol’ jug of cran-raspberry juice.

this TikTok gives me life pic.twitter.com/6gcDCnYVHO — Reloaded Dreams (@ReloadedDreams) September 29, 2020

Apodaca’s original TikTok caught on, with millions of views since it was first posted Sept. 25. The original song’s sales tripled and streams doubled in the week after the TikTok was first released. Original Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood even joined in with his own tribute.

NOT MICK FLEETWOOD RECREATING THE DREAMS TIKTOK IM- pic.twitter.com/otmmpfXEg9 — aurora 🍋 (@mybeardedgeorge) October 4, 2020

“Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” Fleetwood wrote. And of course, the challenge got the autumnal pumpkin spice treatment, with one user rolling down a fall path with a pumpkin on his head and a latte in hand.

Oh, to be leisurely rolling down a path with a beverage right now! Not Singh’s first rodeo This isn’t Singh’s first foray into viral challenges. Back in May he participated in the viral “flip the switch” challenge with his wife Gurkiran to help encourage Canadians to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Singh’s TikTok game first rose to popularity during last year’s federal election campaign