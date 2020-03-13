Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Could Help Canada Stop Its Spread

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Medical workers receive a sample from a person at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing station in San Francisco on Thursday. The planned response took off in South Korea and has since spread to the U.K. and the U.S.

VANCOUVER — Drive-thru clinics testing people for COVID-19 in South Korea could serve as a model for Canada, where the spread of the virus is comparatively limited but increasing to the point that such early interventions could be considered, an epidemiologist says. Stephen Hoption Cann, a professor at the University of British Columbia’s school of population and public health, said drive-thrus in the city of Goyang allow people to stay in their cars as staff in protective clothing take samples from their throats and noses. The low-threshold testing, which is being done even if someone has a sore throat without a fever or cough, has reduced spread of the novel coronavirus and saved time waiting on test results because samples don’t have to be sent elsewhere for analysis, he said. “If it’s positive they get a phone call, if it’s negative they’ll just get a text message,” Hoption Cann said, adding people who are diagnosed with the virus are placed in isolation before they can infect others. On Thursday, Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa announced they were opening a drive-thru testing clinic in front of the facility “to keep Emergency for emergencies.”

QCH has a new way to efficiently test for possible COVID-19 cases. A drive through in front of ED will minimize wait times for patients who have been directed by @ottawahealth to come to hospital for screening for COVID-19 — and help keep Emergency for emergencies. #ottnewspic.twitter.com/jWlHf0WHOc — Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@QCHOttawa) March 13, 2020

The United Kingdom and states such as Colorado and Connecticut are also opening virus-testing drive-thrus. Koreans have ‘efficient plan’ An outbreak of MERS — Middle East Respiratory Syndrome — in South Korean hospitals in 2015 gave the country a preparedness advantage to take more aggressive steps with the current virus, Hoption Cann said of South Korea’s actions compared with Italy and Iran, where infections have quickly spread since the virus originated in China last December. “When this really took off in South Korea, they got their resources together and developed, I think, an efficient plan to catch people early.” A lockdown of about 60 million people in Italy has led to widespread infection and over 800 deaths, but aggressive testing has worked in South Korea, where about 67 people have died, he said, adding the latter country has also developed an app to alert users if they’re close to a high-risk area from where COVID-19 is known to have spread. Compared with the SARS virus, which originated in China in late 2002 and killed an estimated 774 people worldwide after spreading to an estimated 17 countries, COVID-19′s further reach and higher death toll has required swifter action, Hoption Cann said.