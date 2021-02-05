As if “Drivers License” could be any more emotionally devastating, singer Olivia Rodrigo’s just took it up a notch with the latest version of her lovesick chart-topper. She mesmerized viewers tuning into the latest episode of “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” with a stripped-down rendition of the epic teen heartbreak anthem.

The song made its TV debut on Fallon’s show Thursday. Watch the video below to see 17-year-old Rodrigo’s performance.

Between the swelling violins, the grand piano, and the shimmering curtain of a spotlight, it’s a performance that Rodrigo summed up best, in a tweet made after the segment aired: “So surreal.”

The world became obsessed with the Disney+ star’s unexpected smash hit (and its eyebrow-raising IRL love triangle) a month ago, and its sway is as strong as ever.

Currently the best song of 2021 pic.twitter.com/Uq9giTQ4Cn — Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) February 5, 2021

Now with this orchestral treatment, we can bawl in our bedrooms to something even more melodramatic.