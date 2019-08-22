Prince William and Kate Middleton took a commercial flight to Scotland alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for their annual family trip to Balmoral Castle with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The commercial flight comes at an interesting time for the royal family, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face controversy for taking four private flights in 11 days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children were joined on Thursday’s commercial flight by their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The group flew budget airline Flybe for a short jaunt from Norwich to Aberdeen.

A representative told E! News that the airline was “delighted” the royals flew with Flybe again, as they’ve done before (just as, of course, Harry and Meghan have flown commercial many times, and other royals have flown private).

It seems the Cambridges mostly flew under the radar during the flight, as people didn’t realize it was them until after the plane landed.