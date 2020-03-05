Dwayne Wade Swoons Over Daughter Zaya’s School Concert

“As parents, we put our hopes and our fears on our kids,” he said. “With Zaya, we decided to listen to her. She’s leading us along this journey.”

Union, similarly, had nothing but praise for her stepdaughter, calling her “whip smart” and “compassionate” in a Feb. 12 tweet.

“It’s OK to listen to, love and respect your children exactly as they are,” she added.

