Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Nov. 26, 2019. Ball announced on Monday that he is stepping down as premier.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. ― Newfoundland and Labrador's premier has announced he is stepping down after more than four years leading the province. Dwight Ball said in a video released Monday that he has asked the president of the provincial Liberal party to convene a leadership process to choose a successor "at the earliest opportunity.″ Ball, who was re-elected with a minority government last spring, said he is resigning to live a "more private life″ with friends and family in Deer Lake. Ball, 63, said he will stay on as premier until a new leader is chosen and will continue to represent the Humber-Gros Morne district in the legislature until the next provincial election.

He said he decided to start the leadership process now given his government’s minority status and the unpredictability of the next election date. “Now is the time for me to make way for new leadership in my party and in my province,″ said Ball, who in the video was seated at his desk, flanked by Newfoundland and Labrador and Canadian flags. The premier said he will continue overseeing budget preparations and will prioritize protecting ratepayers from the cost overruns of the Muskrat Falls hydro dam. His announcement Monday comes one week after a joint announcement with Ottawa that the two governments would rewrite the financial structure of the beleaguered megaproject on Labrador’s Lower Churchill River.