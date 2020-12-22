The world needs more affirming dads like Dwyane Wade.

In a recent Instagram tribute, Wade dedicated a touching reflection on unconditional love to Zaya, his 13-year-old daughter who publicly came out as trans last year.

“Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached. It’s love you offer freely,” Wade wrote. “You don’t base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness.”

He went on to define this love as compassionate or “agape,” a concept that comes from ancient Greek interpretations of the Bible.

One of the stunning photos, taken by Ayanna McKnight, assistant to Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union, was also shared by Zaya herself. Her very Gen Z caption? “Say hello to my Cottage Core aesthetic.”

Wade’s daughter has known her gender since she was three, according to the retired NBA player. Both Wade and Union, Zaya’s stepmom, have proudly affirmed Zaya in interviews and emphasized the importance of her mental wellness.

In the October issue of Marie Claire, Union said that the couple has learned tremendously from Zaya, as well as LGBTQ+ activists and health professionals, on how to be “lifetime lifelines to love, peace, joy, grace, protection and compassion.”

As parental support can be literally life-saving for trans kids, here’s to Zaya always having her family to rely on.