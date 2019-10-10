A voter’s polling station on Election Day won’t necessarily be the same as where they should vote on an advanced voting day, so Canadians voting early should double check where to go on their voter identification cards. The same information is also available on the Elections Canada website .

Canadians who know which candidate they want to support in their ridings can head to an advanced polling station on Oct. 11, 12, 13 and 14 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

If you’re busy on Oct. 21 and just can’t make it to the polls, you still have the opportunity to vote in the 2019 federal election.

Bernard Weil via Getty Images Residents in the riding of Mississauga Centre cast their votes at the Mississauga Valley Community Centre and Library on Oct. 19, 2015.

In the last federal election 3,677,2017 people cast advanced votes.

“At the last election, more electors than ever voted early at advance polls,” Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault said in a news release. “Advance polls will be open for longer hours, and there will be more advance polling stations to better serve Canadians.”

Canadians can also vote at any Elections Canada voting office until Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Whether votes are cast on Election Day or an advanced polling day, Canadians need to have either one piece of government-issued photo ID with both their name and address or two pieces of ID that have their name and address on it, such as bank statements, utility bills, student ID, passports and voter ID cards. In an unusual situation where you have neither, you can vote if you declare your name and address in writing and someone who is in your polling station and has the appropriate ID can vouch for you.

Canadians who aren’t in the country or just don’t want to deal with polling stations at all can vote via mail if they register before 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 either online or in person.

