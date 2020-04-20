HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

We like to use the time around Earth Day to pause and think about our consumption habits. It’s a great time to recommit to making conscious, planet-friendly choices in as many aspects of our lives as possible.

This commitment should extend to the products we use daily, such as for our skin care or hair care routines. While it may seem that eco-friendly products are either more expensive or less accessible than their harmful alternatives, that’s just simply not true.

To help you kickstart better purchasing habits, we’ve rounded up our favourite eco-friendly brands you can find at Sephora.

Youth To The People

Photo via Sephora The Youth Minis Kit By Youth To The People

Youth To The People has an operating philosophy grounded firmly in making eco-friendly decisions. It’s all about working to make sure their products only heal, never harm, and that goes for both your skin and the planet.

Vegan

Cruelty-free

No harmful chemicals

Recyclable or reusable packaging

Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients

The Youth Minis Kit is the perfect starter pack for anyone who wants to explore the YTTP product line. The cleanser, oil, moisturising creams, and mask will reset your complexion and bring back your skin’s natural glow.

Kiehl’s

Photo via Sephora Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque By Kiehl’s

With an incredibly diverse product offering and a scientific approach to skin and hair care, Kiehl’s has transformed from a little apothecary founded in 1851 to a household name in clean care.

Cruelty-free

No harmful chemicals

Recyclable or reusable packaging

Packaging made with a percentage of post-consumer recycling

Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients

By far their bestselling face mark is the Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque. The Amazonian White Clay detoxifies the skin by drawing out the impurities that clog your pores, leaving your skin looking smooth and pure.

Alterna

Photo via Sephora Bamboo Kendi Pure Treatment Oil By Alterna Haircare

Alterna created complex formulas using pure, sustainable ingredients to deliver high-performance results. They believe that the ingredients they leave out of products are just as important as the ingredients they put in.

Cruelty-free

Gluten-free

No harmful chemicals

Recyclable or reusable packaging

Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients

One of their bestsellers, The Bamboo Kendi Pure Treatment Oil can be used as a nourishing treatment to repair split ends and as a colour protecting style primer. The bamboo and kendi oil eliminate frizz and provide vital nutrients to your hair, leaving it with a healthy shine.

Biossance

Photo via Sephora Top Shelfies Kit by Biossance

Biossance has a pedigree strongly rooted in science that helps the world. They use the same innovative biotechnology while formulating their skincare products. Combining science and sustainability, they have created safe and effective products that make a difference for your health and the health of the planet.

Vegan

Cruelty-free

No harmful chemicals

Carbon neutral shipping

Compostable packaging

Forest-planting initiatives

Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients

The Top Shelfies Kit is a great place to start dipping your toes in their product line. The kit contains five essentials to reset your skincare routine: an eye gel, a serum, a moisturizer, a repair cream, and rose oil.

L’Occitane

Photo via Sephora Rifle Paper Co. Almond Discovery Kit by L’Occitane

L’Occitane En Provence is all about high-quality, sustainable, traceable ingredients. They’ve partnered with over 130 French farmers and 10,000 pickers to ensure their products consistently meet their standards for your health and the health of the environment.

Cruelty-free

No harmful chemicals

Traceable ingredients

Partnerships with local farms

Recyclable or reusable packaging

Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients

The Rifle Paper Co. Almond Discovery Kit is an indulgent set of five almond-enriched favorites for nourished and delicately-scented skin. It includes a shower oil, a body oil, soap, hand cream, and almond milk concentrate.

Clean Beauty Collective

Photo via Sephora Celebrate Our Earth Rollerball Set by Clean Beauty

Clean Beauty is your go-to for sustainable, eco-friendly perfumes. They incorporate sustainable ethics into every single aspect of their business from sourcing ingredients, to packaging, and to their long-term impact on the world.

Cruelty-free

No harmful chemicals

Traceable ingredients

Partnerships with local farms

Compostable, recyclable or reusable packaging

Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients

The perfect Earth Day purchase, Celebrate Our Earth Rollerball Set will introduce you to their 5 classic fragrances. Wear them alone or mix them up to find your unique fragrance combination.

Voluspa

Photo via Sephora Mini Candle Trio by Voluspa

If you like using candles to decorate your home and fill it with sensational scents, Voluspa is the answer. Their candles are ecologically sound, sustainable and manufactured without any pesticides or parabens.

Cruelty-free

No harmful chemicals

Organic ingredients

Compostable, recyclable or reusable packaging

Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients