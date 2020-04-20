HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
We like to use the time around Earth Day to pause and think about our consumption habits. It’s a great time to recommit to making conscious, planet-friendly choices in as many aspects of our lives as possible.
This commitment should extend to the products we use daily, such as for our skin care or hair care routines. While it may seem that eco-friendly products are either more expensive or less accessible than their harmful alternatives, that’s just simply not true.
To help you kickstart better purchasing habits, we’ve rounded up our favourite eco-friendly brands you can find at Sephora.
Youth To The People
Youth To The People has an operating philosophy grounded firmly in making eco-friendly decisions. It’s all about working to make sure their products only heal, never harm, and that goes for both your skin and the planet.
Quick checks:
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
- No harmful chemicals
- Recyclable or reusable packaging
- Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients
The Youth Minis Kit is the perfect starter pack for anyone who wants to explore the YTTP product line. The cleanser, oil, moisturising creams, and mask will reset your complexion and bring back your skin’s natural glow.
Kiehl’s
With an incredibly diverse product offering and a scientific approach to skin and hair care, Kiehl’s has transformed from a little apothecary founded in 1851 to a household name in clean care.
Quick checks:
- Cruelty-free
- No harmful chemicals
- Recyclable or reusable packaging
- Packaging made with a percentage of post-consumer recycling
- Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients
By far their bestselling face mark is the Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque. The Amazonian White Clay detoxifies the skin by drawing out the impurities that clog your pores, leaving your skin looking smooth and pure.
Alterna
Alterna created complex formulas using pure, sustainable ingredients to deliver high-performance results. They believe that the ingredients they leave out of products are just as important as the ingredients they put in.
Quick checks:
- Cruelty-free
- Gluten-free
- No harmful chemicals
- Recyclable or reusable packaging
- Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients
One of their bestsellers, The Bamboo Kendi Pure Treatment Oil can be used as a nourishing treatment to repair split ends and as a colour protecting style primer. The bamboo and kendi oil eliminate frizz and provide vital nutrients to your hair, leaving it with a healthy shine.
Biossance
Biossance has a pedigree strongly rooted in science that helps the world. They use the same innovative biotechnology while formulating their skincare products. Combining science and sustainability, they have created safe and effective products that make a difference for your health and the health of the planet.
Quick checks:
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
- No harmful chemicals
- Carbon neutral shipping
- Compostable packaging
- Forest-planting initiatives
- Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients
The Top Shelfies Kit is a great place to start dipping your toes in their product line. The kit contains five essentials to reset your skincare routine: an eye gel, a serum, a moisturizer, a repair cream, and rose oil.
L’Occitane
L’Occitane En Provence is all about high-quality, sustainable, traceable ingredients. They’ve partnered with over 130 French farmers and 10,000 pickers to ensure their products consistently meet their standards for your health and the health of the environment.
Quick checks:
- Cruelty-free
- No harmful chemicals
- Traceable ingredients
- Partnerships with local farms
- Recyclable or reusable packaging
- Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients
The Rifle Paper Co. Almond Discovery Kit is an indulgent set of five almond-enriched favorites for nourished and delicately-scented skin. It includes a shower oil, a body oil, soap, hand cream, and almond milk concentrate.
Clean Beauty Collective
Clean Beauty is your go-to for sustainable, eco-friendly perfumes. They incorporate sustainable ethics into every single aspect of their business from sourcing ingredients, to packaging, and to their long-term impact on the world.
Quick checks:
- Cruelty-free
- No harmful chemicals
- Traceable ingredients
- Partnerships with local farms
- Compostable, recyclable or reusable packaging
- Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients
The perfect Earth Day purchase, Celebrate Our Earth Rollerball Set will introduce you to their 5 classic fragrances. Wear them alone or mix them up to find your unique fragrance combination.
Voluspa
If you like using candles to decorate your home and fill it with sensational scents, Voluspa is the answer. Their candles are ecologically sound, sustainable and manufactured without any pesticides or parabens.
Quick checks:
- Cruelty-free
- No harmful chemicals
- Organic ingredients
- Compostable, recyclable or reusable packaging
- Sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients
There are several Mini Candle Trio sets available at Sephora that include different scents. The one we’ve picked out here includes Goji and Tarocco Orange, Panjore Lychee, and Santal Vanille. You can find the others by searching for Voluspa in Sephora’s online store.