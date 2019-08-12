Celebrating A Baby Without Down Syndrome Sends The Wrong Message: Advocates

Serhii Sobolevskyi via Getty Images Multiple major outlets have framed the story of one couple's realization that their baby does not have Down syndrome as a narrow escape.

U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East, a football player with the Washington Redskins, are expecting their first child. In July they shared the emotional rollercoaster of finding out about some potential complications on their YouTube channel. This is not the first time the couple has publicly shared their tumultuous pregnancy journey. Last year, the couple had a miscarriage.

The Avis family of Southern California believes otherwise. Heather and Josh Avis have adopted three children who have taken the Instagram world by storm. On any given day they can be found twirling and dancing their way through life. Two of the Avis children also have Down syndrome. With the adoption of their first child, Macyn, the Avis’ were fiercely whirled into the Down syndrome community. The family has since adopted Truly and August. Five-year-old August also has Down syndrome. Heather has since coined the term The Lucky Few (also the title of her book) in an attempt to shift the Down syndrome perception from a place of loss to an asset. “It’s important for my kids, for their rights as humans, that they are fully valuable, fully worthy with Down syndrome. The fact that they have Down syndrome is actually an asset,” Heather Avis told Huffpost Canada.

Avis said that her life is better because she knows people with Down syndrome. “I think humanity, as a whole is suffering greatly, because we’ve been sold this lie that we need to strive for perfection,” said Avis. She added that loving people who are different leads to living a more whole life. Avis points to her kids’ lack of inhibition as one of the most beautiful traits that often comes with a Down syndrome diagnosis. When they hear music they get up and dance, the way everyone wants to, regardless of if people are watching. Avis told HuffPost Canada that she will be appearing on the East family’s YouTube channel to speak about Down syndrome.