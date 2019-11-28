The best part of Christmas is clearly the cookies.
Eating them, that is. While some people may find that baking gives them joy, others are more likely find themselves buying, unwrapping, and plating store-bought treats after PTA Kathleen sends out her annual cookie exchange email.
And that’s OK! We can’t all be Pinterest parents, or they’d just be called parents. Someone has to bring the festive napkins and paper plates to the daycare potluck, after all (DIBS).
But maybe this year, you want to be different. Maybe you want to try some new traditions. Maybe you want your kids to get in on the simple joy of making cookies. Or maybe your kids are asking why you can’t be more like Kathleen (DAMN IT, KATHLEEN!)
Whatever the reason, we got you with these easy Christmas cookie ideas.
Here are some easy recipes to try that even the most unskilled bakers should be able to pull off. And if not ... there’s always the ol’ “buy the damn cookies and put them in a festive cookie tin” move.
No judgment here. We don’t even know how to turn on our stand mixer.
Santa’s Trash Cookies
Obviously, the name speaks to us. But Santa’s trash cookies don’t require any fancy icing or decorating, so they’re also super easy.
Get the recipe: Delish
Cake Mix Cookies
These super-simple cookies are made with store-bought cake mix, which makes this recipe music to our ears.
Get the recipe: Dinner at the Zoo
Christmas Oreos
Guys, the hard work’s already done: Oreo made the cookies. All you have to do for this recipe is dip them in white candy coating, decorate, and bask in the glory.
Get the recipe: Sugar Hero
Christmas Crinkle Cool Whip Cookies
Here’s another recipe that uses boxed cake mix as the base, bless. It also uses Cool Whip, creating a glorious mess that kids will love “helping” with.
Get the recipe: Bread Booze Bacon
Crockpot Candy
Like any good crockpot recipe, all you have to do for this one is dump the ingredients in and stir.
Get the recipe: Fake Ginger
Candy Cane Mix Cookies
You know, if we realized how many cookie recipes used boxed cake mix, we might have started baking a lot sooner (or ever). This recipe only has four ingredients, so, bonus.
Get the recipe: DIY Thrill
Elf Hats
1. These are adorable. 2. No actual baking required.
Get the recipe: Blog By Donna
Peanut Butter Balls
Yesss to more no-bake treats! Peanut butter balls are delicious, look festive, super easy, and kids will love rolling the dough.
Get the recipe: Dinner at the Zoo
Brownie Christmas Trees
Step 1: Bake a tray of boxed brownie mix. Step 2: Cut into triangles, stick a candy cane in its butt, add some green frosting, and voilà.
Get the recipe: One Little Project
No Roll Sugar Cookies
Sugar cookies are a Christmas classic, but rolling and cutting them is a pain in the ass. This recipe skips that part.
Get the recipe: Renee’s Kitchen Adventures
Christmas Sugar Bite Cookies
Another twist on the classic sugar cookie! This recipe is just cookies and frosting, and damn it looks good.
Get the recipe: Two Sisters Crafting
Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups
These cookie cups will make you look fancy AF, but are deceivingly easy thanks to the secret ingredient: pre-make Pillsbury cookie dough.
Get the recipe: The Gunny Sack
Christmas Toffee
This delicious recipe is basically just pouring melted stuff on top of saltine crackers, and we’re here for it.
Get the recipe: Crafty Morning
Christmas Gumdrop Nougat
Another recipe where you basically just have to melt things, and it looks super tasty, to boot.
Get the recipe: The Farm Girl Gabs
