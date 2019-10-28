So, Halloween is a few days away and you sh*t the bed on getting your kid’s costume organized, and now you’re scrambling? Welcome to the club! It’s called real-life parenthood. Even Kate Middleton buys her kids last-minute costumes, and her kids are actual princes and princesses, so don’t you dare feel guilty about your Pinterest good intentions. To make your busy life a little less hectic, we rounded up some easy last-minute costumes that kids will love. Take a peek, sneak some of the candy you’ve been hiding from your kids, and happy Halloween! All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Buzz Lightyear

Walmart "Toy Story 4" made Buzz a very popular option again this year.

Live near a Walmart? Super, your work is done. Grab a last-minute costume there, such as this trendy Buzz Lightyear getup, and call it a day. Get it at:Walmart, $39.99 Aerobics instructor

Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images All you need is a onesie, leggings, and a headband.

Got a baby? Does that baby own a colourful onesie and leggings? Well, your aerobics instructor costume practically just made itself! All you need are the aforementioned onesie and leggings, a headband, and some leg warmers (which you can cut out of some old socks). Time to get physical! Learn how to DIY: Primary Easy sailor costume

Amazon/Getty Ahoy! You got this.

This easy costume works great for kids or a baby, and all you need is a white sweatshirt, blue tape, a red marker (all of which you can get on Amazon if you don’t already have these), and cardboard to make a hat. Learn how to DIY:Martha Stewart Skye

Amazon Who doesn't want to be Skye?

Show us a kid between the ages of two and seven who doesn’t want to be Skye, and we’ll show you a liar. You still have time to order this Paw Patrol costume on Amazon Prime! Get it at:Amazon, $31.62 Ghostbuster

Amazon Who you gonna call?

Any kid would love this Ghostbuster costume, which you still have time to order online if you’re quick! Get it at:Amazon, $50.28 Crayon

Walmart/Getty This one couldn't be easier.

All you need to turn your kid into a life-size crayon is a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and party hat all in the same colour, and some black felt. You can grab it all at Walmart if you don’t already have these things on hand. How to DIY:Motherly Lego

Getty You can make this in under an hour.

Got an hour, an empty box, and some spray paint? Then you have most of what you need to turn your kid into a giant Lego block! How to DIY:Lovely Indeed Wonder Woman

Party City Party City still has costumes in store!

You might be running out of time to order something online, but Party City still has lots of costumes available in their stores across Canada ... like Wonder Woman! Get it at:Party City, $39.99 Penguin

Amazon This penguin demands to be cuddled.

If you’re quick, you can still order this adorable penguin costume and it will arrive before Halloween! Get it at:Amazon, $28.99 Rain cloud

Getty Rain, rain, go away.

So the actual costume will be a cloud on your kid’s head, not covering your kid’s head, but we do what we can with the photos we can find. For this awesome rain cloud costume, all you need is a cheap party hat, some cotton batting, blue yarn and felt, a black outfit, and rubber boots. How to DIY:Make It & Love It