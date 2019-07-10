Canadian Food Inspection Agency This Eat Smart brand of sweet kale vegetable salad was recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on July 9 over possible listeria contamination.

Eat Smart brand kale salad bags are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the 794-gram salad bags with best before dates of July 17 are being recalled in six provinces — Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by test results and it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The agency issued the recall on July 9.