07/10/2019 06:44 EDT

Eat Smart Kale Salad Bags Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

The recall affects products sold in six provinces, including Ontario.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency
This Eat Smart brand of sweet kale vegetable salad was recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on July 9 over possible listeria contamination.

Eat Smart brand kale salad bags are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the 794-gram salad bags with best before dates of July 17 are being recalled in six provinces — Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by test results and it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The agency issued the recall on July 9. 

The CFIA says food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still make people sick.

Symptoms of illness can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, the agency says. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

The agency notes there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad.

