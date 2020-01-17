aetb via Getty Images Pedestrians on the Ste-Catherine shopping strip in Montreal, Que., Nov. 25, 2017. Canada's rebound from an economic slump at the end of last year likely means no interest rate cuts this year for borrowers.

A revival in the Canadian economy may already be underway, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who were mostly confident a rate cut was not needed and so predicted monetary policy would remain unchanged this year. Nearly 70 per cent ― or 27 of 39 ― economists who provided a year-end outlook expected the central bank to keep its key interest rate on hold at 1.75 per cent this year, compared with just over half, or 16 of 31, in a poll taken before the previous meeting in early December. All but one respondent in the latest poll expected rates to remain unchanged when the BoC meets on Jan. 22, in line with the futures market’s view. Watch: Will Canadians see a recession or a pay hike in 2020? Story continues below.

Optimism among economists was partly driven by a trade agreement signed by China and the United States this week after an 18-month trade war and by the latest labour market data, which showed more jobs than expected were added in December. “The BoC should be encouraged by the rebound in employment, remaining in a data-dependent mode and unlikely to cut rates in 2020,” noted Veronica Clark, an economist at Citi in a research report. “The December rebound in jobs is an encouraging sign that early-Q4 weakness apparent in recent data releases is temporary.”