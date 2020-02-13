Prostock-Studio via Getty Images Retail, credit card payment service. Customer paying for order of cheese in grocery shop.

OTTAWA ― Canada’s budget watchdog says economic growth during the final quarter of 2019 will be “significantly weaker″ than predicted in its fall report.

In its latest report on near-term growth, the parliamentary budget office says real GDP growth in the final three months of last year will likely come in at near-stagnant levels, at an annual rate of 0.3 per cent.

