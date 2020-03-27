ale72 via Getty Images In this stock photo, the spires of the central block of Parliament in Ottawa are seen on a sunny day. Stimulus spending in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic may not do much to fire up the economy, the PBO noted.

MONTREAL ― Canada’s federal budget watchdog isn’t willing to make any hard predictions about where the economy is headed in this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, but its best guess is pretty grim. In a “fiscal and economic scenario” laid out in a report for parliamentarians on Friday, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) sees Canada’s budget deficit more than quadrupling as the economy shrinks at a 25-per-cent annual rate in the April to June period ― the fastest pace in comparable records going back to 1962. In this scenario, the unemployment rate rises to 15 per cent in the second half of the year. Watch: The coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact on the world. Story continues below.

Overall, the economy would end the year 5.1 per cent smaller than it started. The federal deficit would soar to $112.7 billion in the fiscal year starting on April 1, up from $26.7 billion in the fiscal year just ending. The report stressed that “this scenario is not a forecast of the most likely outcome. It is an illustrative scenario of one possible outcome.” The scenario takes into account the $82 billion in emergency spending and tax deferrals the federal government announced last week, but not the $25 billion in additional spending announced this past Wednesday. Even so, the PBO expects the Liberals’ plans “will prevent widespread personal and business bankruptcies.” But because the COVID-19 lockdown is such a unique situation, stimulus spending may not do much to fire up the economy, the PBO noted.