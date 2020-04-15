Design Pics / Steve Nagy via Getty Images This undated stock photo shows an empty two-lane highway in rural Alberta, with the dark clouds of a storm on the horizon.

MONTREAL ― Canada’s economy shrank at the fastest pace on record in March, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary report Wednesday. The agency released the numbers in a “nowcast” six weeks ahead of the regularly scheduled release of the GDP data for March. “Not all sectors of the economy declined in March. Activity in the health sector, food distribution and online retailing and streaming have been growing,” StatCan said. Watch: Who’s hiring in Canada amid the coronavirus outbreak? Story continues below.

All the same, Canada’s economic output shrank by 9 per cent, at an annualized rate, in March, the agency said. That’s the largest single-month contraction in records going back to 1961. Overall, the economy was 2.6 per cent smaller at the end of March than it was at the start of the year. The agency noted the numbers are preliminary and will likely be adjusted in the official report next month. Some of the data used to calculate GDP growth is not yet available.